CDC Nominee Faces Fierce Vaccine Policy Debate

Susan Monarez, nominated by President Trump for CDC director, was thrust into the contentious U.S. vaccine policy debate during her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday. She asserted the life-saving benefits of vaccines and stated she found no evidence linking vaccines to autism.

Monarez, a seasoned public health official and acting CDC director, will report to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine safety skeptic. Her potential confirmation comes amid CDC budget cuts and a critical Advisory Committee meeting on immunization practices.

If confirmed, Monarez pledges to make CDC leadership accountable, leverage new technologies for early outbreak detection, and lead efforts against measles outbreaks in West Texas and New Mexico, and a cut agency budget.

