Left Menu

CDC Nominee Faces Fierce Vaccine Policy Debate

Susan Monarez, nominated by President Trump as CDC director, finds herself embroiled in a political debate over U.S. vaccine policy. At her Senate confirmation hearing, she emphasized vaccine safety and denied any autism link. If confirmed, Monarez aims to enhance outbreak response and prioritize vaccine availability amidst budget cuts and leadership changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:42 IST
CDC Nominee Faces Fierce Vaccine Policy Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Susan Monarez, nominated by President Trump for CDC director, was thrust into the contentious U.S. vaccine policy debate during her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday. She asserted the life-saving benefits of vaccines and stated she found no evidence linking vaccines to autism.

Monarez, a seasoned public health official and acting CDC director, will report to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine safety skeptic. Her potential confirmation comes amid CDC budget cuts and a critical Advisory Committee meeting on immunization practices.

If confirmed, Monarez pledges to make CDC leadership accountable, leverage new technologies for early outbreak detection, and lead efforts against measles outbreaks in West Texas and New Mexico, and a cut agency budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025