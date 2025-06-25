Macron Urges Peace: Talks with Netanyahu on Ceasefire

In a significant diplomatic engagement, French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the urgent need to uphold the fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. Macron's conversation with Netanyahu occurred on Wednesday, focusing on sustaining peace efforts in the volatile region.

During the talks, Macron stressed the critical importance of both nations adhering to the terms of the agreement. The French leader underscored his commitment to ensuring both Israel and Iran respect the ceasefire, which is essential for maintaining regional stability and preventing further escalation of conflict.

Moreover, Macron reiterated the necessity for a comprehensive ceasefire deal in Gaza, highlighting France's dedication to fostering peace in the region. His diplomatic intervention reflects broader international concerns regarding ongoing tensions and efforts to secure a long-lasting resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)