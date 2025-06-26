Left Menu

Pentagon Expands Military Zones on Border to Address Immigration

The Pentagon will establish two new military zones along the U.S.-Mexico border, allowing troops to detain migrants briefly. This is part of measures praised by the Trump administration to combat illegal immigration. The zones aim to deter crossings without invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 03:29 IST
  • United States

The Pentagon has announced the creation of two new military zones along the U.S.-Mexico border, a strategic move permitting troops to temporarily detain individuals attempting unauthorized crossings. This development, publicized on Wednesday, is part of broader actions by President Donald Trump's administration to curb undocumented immigration.

The proposed zones will include a new 'National Defense Area' covering a 250-mile stretch along the Rio Grande in Texas, managed by Joint Base San Antonio, and another zone linked to the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona. These areas are designed to enhance border security without triggering the 1807 Insurrection Act.

While the zones have seen limited use, with only four temporary detentions reported, they remain controversial. Judges in New Mexico and Texas have dismissed many trespassing charges due to lack of awareness of the restricted zones. However, there have been notable legal successes, with 120 convictions in Texas and further legal proceedings in New Mexico.

