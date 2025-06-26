Pentagon Expands Military Zones on Border to Address Immigration

The Pentagon has announced the creation of two new military zones along the U.S.-Mexico border, a strategic move permitting troops to temporarily detain individuals attempting unauthorized crossings. This development, publicized on Wednesday, is part of broader actions by President Donald Trump's administration to curb undocumented immigration.

The proposed zones will include a new 'National Defense Area' covering a 250-mile stretch along the Rio Grande in Texas, managed by Joint Base San Antonio, and another zone linked to the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona. These areas are designed to enhance border security without triggering the 1807 Insurrection Act.

While the zones have seen limited use, with only four temporary detentions reported, they remain controversial. Judges in New Mexico and Texas have dismissed many trespassing charges due to lack of awareness of the restricted zones. However, there have been notable legal successes, with 120 convictions in Texas and further legal proceedings in New Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)