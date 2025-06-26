Left Menu

Veteran Leader V S Achuthanandan in Critical Condition: A Political Titan's Battle

V S Achuthanandan, the 101-year-old former Kerala Chief Minister, is in critical condition following a cardiac attack. Despite intensive care measures, the Marxist leader's condition remains grave. Known for his role in founding the CPI(M) and his advocacy for social justice, Achuthanandan's legacy endures.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

V S Achuthanandan, the esteemed former Chief Minister of Kerala, continues to be in a critical state in a private hospital, following a cardiac attack earlier this week, doctors reported on Thursday.

The 101-year-old leader, who played a pivotal role in shaping Kerala's political landscape, remains under intensive care with specialist doctors using advanced life-support systems to aid his breathing, blood pressure, and kidney functions.

Achuthanandan, a co-founder of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has been a staunch advocate for social justice throughout his career, serving as Kerala's Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011. He has encountered several health challenges in recent years, which have kept him away from the public sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

