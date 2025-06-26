Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot Charges BJP with 'Undeclared Emergency'

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of undermining democracy and stifling dissent, terming the situation as an 'undeclared emergency.' He criticized the use of probe agencies against opposition leaders and highlighted the erosion of civil liberties, press freedom, and federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:59 IST
Ashok Gehlot Charges BJP with 'Undeclared Emergency'
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a blistering critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), condemning its alleged undermining of constitutional democracy in India.

Describing the current political climate as an 'undeclared emergency,' Gehlot accused the BJP of systematically eroding democratic values and using governmental agencies to target opposition figures. He emphasized that civil liberties and press freedoms are under threat.

The veteran Congress leader pointed to cases of press intimidation and cited instances such as investigations against journalists and media raids, comparing current conditions unfavorably with the Emergency period of 1975-1977. He warned against growing centralization, asserting that the BJP is bypassing federal principles and threatening the division of powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025