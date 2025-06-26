Ashok Gehlot Charges BJP with 'Undeclared Emergency'
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of undermining democracy and stifling dissent, terming the situation as an 'undeclared emergency.' He criticized the use of probe agencies against opposition leaders and highlighted the erosion of civil liberties, press freedom, and federalism.
- Country:
- India
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a blistering critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), condemning its alleged undermining of constitutional democracy in India.
Describing the current political climate as an 'undeclared emergency,' Gehlot accused the BJP of systematically eroding democratic values and using governmental agencies to target opposition figures. He emphasized that civil liberties and press freedoms are under threat.
The veteran Congress leader pointed to cases of press intimidation and cited instances such as investigations against journalists and media raids, comparing current conditions unfavorably with the Emergency period of 1975-1977. He warned against growing centralization, asserting that the BJP is bypassing federal principles and threatening the division of powers.
