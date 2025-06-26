Akhilesh Yadav Declares July 26 as Reservation Day Amidst BJP Criticism

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav announced on Thursday that July 26 will mark a dual celebration as Reservation Day and Constitution Respect Day, taking a firm stance against the BJP, which he accused of opposing socialism and secularism.

During a press conference, Yadav criticized the BJP for allegedly lacking commitment to constitutional values and using the Constitution for political gain. He accused the ruling party of betraying social and secular principles, echoing long-standing societal conflicts between individualism and collective progress.

He praised the Progressive Democratic Alliance for advocating positive politics, contrasting it with what he described as the BJP's negative approach. Yadav also made international references, suggesting that global figures like Donald Trump would chastise India's current leadership over their conduct.

