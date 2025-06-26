Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: Towards Restored Statehood and Socio-Cultural Harmony

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes the importance of concluding discussions on restoring statehood. He welcomes projects worth Rs 10,600 crore, including tunnels, and praises the National Cadet Corps' role in fostering discipline and nationalism. Abdullah encourages youth engagement with NCC and promotes cultural exchange for unity.

Updated: 26-06-2025 18:40 IST
In a call for swift action, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged for the quick conclusion of discussions regarding the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory. Abdullah highlighted that these discussions are crucial for addressing public demands.

Abdullah praised the recent approval of projects worth Rs 10,600 crore, including significant infrastructure like tunnels. He noted that the new developments will benefit the region and meet the long-standing demands, such as the Mughal Road tunnel and the Sadhna pass connection to Tangdhar.

Reflecting on the significance of the National Cadet Corps, Abdullah underscored its role in instilling discipline and patriotism among youth. He advocated for the ongoing engagement of cadets, pushing them to share their positive experiences, thereby strengthening national integration and cultural ties.

