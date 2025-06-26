Left Menu

Republicans Race to Finalize Tax and Health Bill Amidst Partisan Tensions

Republicans in Congress are working to finalize a $2.4 trillion tax-cut and spending bill, facing pressure from President Trump to pass it by July 4. The bill includes tax cuts, healthcare provisions, and stricter immigration enforcement. Key disagreements persist, particularly over healthcare cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:34 IST
Republicans Race to Finalize Tax and Health Bill Amidst Partisan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a high-stakes legislative rush, Republicans in the U.S. Congress are striving to overcome issues in a vast tax-cut and spending proposal, pressured by President Donald Trump to finalize the sweeping bill by the early July deadline.

President Trump is actively promoting the $2.4 trillion bill at the White House, showcasing workers from various industries who stand to gain from the proposed legislation. However, Senate Republicans are yet to finalize their version, complicating the prospect of passing it in a potential weekend vote. Challenges intensified following a ruling that deemed certain healthcare provisions in violation of budget rules, complicating plans to bypass Democratic resistance.

The bill, a significant element of Trump's domestic agenda, extends his 2017 tax cuts and includes measures on immigration and energy policies. As it stands, Republicans risk losing critical votes over provisions like state and local tax deductions and healthcare taxes, which are crucial for Medicaid funding. The plan's passage hangs in the balance, with parties clashing over its economic and social impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025