Republicans Race to Finalize Tax and Health Bill Amidst Partisan Tensions

In a high-stakes legislative rush, Republicans in the U.S. Congress are striving to overcome issues in a vast tax-cut and spending proposal, pressured by President Donald Trump to finalize the sweeping bill by the early July deadline.

President Trump is actively promoting the $2.4 trillion bill at the White House, showcasing workers from various industries who stand to gain from the proposed legislation. However, Senate Republicans are yet to finalize their version, complicating the prospect of passing it in a potential weekend vote. Challenges intensified following a ruling that deemed certain healthcare provisions in violation of budget rules, complicating plans to bypass Democratic resistance.

The bill, a significant element of Trump's domestic agenda, extends his 2017 tax cuts and includes measures on immigration and energy policies. As it stands, Republicans risk losing critical votes over provisions like state and local tax deductions and healthcare taxes, which are crucial for Medicaid funding. The plan's passage hangs in the balance, with parties clashing over its economic and social impacts.

