YSR Congress Targets Media Over Defamation Claims

The YSR Congress Party has lodged a formal complaint at the Tadepalli Police Station, accusing certain media outlets of defamation and distortion against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Led by SC Cell Working President Kommuri Kanaka Rao and Party Grievance Cell President Ankamreddy Narayana Murthy, the complaint targets ABN and Andhra Jyothi, alleging malice and misrepresentation in their reporting.

Two days prior, Reddy addressed issues related to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, Bhogapuram Airport, and challenges facing farmers. According to YSRCP, the media outlets distorted his statements and conducted aggressive debates, undermining journalistic ethics and democratic values. The party insists their focus on unresolved farmer issues and lack of development is justifiable.

YSRCP leaders allege that the media responded with hostility, neglecting Reddy's stature as a former chief minister. The complaint submitted includes evidence of these claims, with the party expressing intentions to pursue the matter legally through the Press Council if necessary.