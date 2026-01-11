YSR Congress Alleges Andhra Govt's Scheme to Exploit Temple Lands

YSR Congress Party State Spokesperson Karumuri Venkata Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Andhra Pradesh government, accusing it of orchestrating a 'systematic conspiracy' to exploit temple and endowment lands. He alleges that Government Order No.15 was intentionally crafted to transfer valuable assets to interests linked to the ruling party under the guise of religious purposes.

Reddy highlighted that the Endowments Department oversees approximately 4.67 lakh acres of temple land, including over 4,244 acres of prime urban real estate valued at Rs. 40-50 crore per acre. He questioned the ruling government's integrity, particularly targeting the Deputy Chief Minister's silence over the order that contradicts the administration's self-professed commitment to protecting Sanatana Dharma.

Further, Reddy pointed to the controversial case of an Oberoi-linked hotel, arguing that while an earlier allotment was canceled, a more lucrative 25-acre parcel was subsequently granted to the same group. He alleged systematic mismanagement and questioned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's handling of temple affairs, demanding a CBI probe to uncover the truth behind what he called organized spiritual and institutional sabotage.