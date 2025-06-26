Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over TMC MLA's Visit to Victim's Family

Humayun Kabir, a TMC MLA, visited the family of a minor girl killed in a blast and is accused of offering money without party approval. This has led to a show-cause notice being issued by TMC. The incident has stirred controversy, with the victim's family demanding justice and accountability.

Updated: 26-06-2025 19:54 IST
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has taken action against its member, MLA Humayun Kabir, issuing a show-cause notice following his unsanctioned visit to the family of a deceased minor in Nadia district. Kabir, reportedly acting independently, attempted to offer money to the grieving family, who refused, demanding justice instead.

Kabir, a former IPS officer, claims his visit to the victim's family was in a private capacity, representing an NGO rather than as a TMC representative. The family of the 13-year-old Tamanna Khatoon, who died in a bomb blast allegedly orchestrated by TMC supporters, have accused the ruling party of politically motivated actions.

The TMC leadership has distanced itself from Kabir's actions, underscoring they were not authorized. Meanwhile, forensic experts continue to collect evidence from the blast site as the investigation progresses. The incident poses significant embarrassment for TMC amidst their by-election victory celebrations.

