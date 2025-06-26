Starmer's Leadership Tested: The Battle for Britain's Welfare Reforms

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has come under scrutiny for his recent absence from parliament, attributing it to international duties. His party faces internal division over proposed welfare reforms, creating a tense political climate.

Opinion polls show Starmer's Labour Party trailing behind Nigel Farage's Reform UK, with his popularity waning. A potential rebellion by over 100 Labour lawmakers threatens his proposed welfare reforms, which aim to cut costs and boost employment.

Officials warn that the upcoming vote will be a critical test of Starmer's authority. The proposed welfare cuts face criticism, especially as they could disproportionately affect the most vulnerable, challenging Labour's traditional values.

