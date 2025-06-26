Political Power Play: Gehlot vs. Sharma in Rajasthan

In a heated political exchange, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of engaging in political horse-trading and attempting to overthrow elected state governments. Gehlot raised concerns about the future of democracy if such maneuvers continued, referencing past attempts by the BJP to topple his administration.

Current Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma refuted Gehlot's allegations, asserting that Congress has a history of disrespecting the Constitution. He questioned the party's commitment to safeguarding democratic values and demanded accountability for their past misuse of power.

Gehlot also highlighted the dark events of the Emergency era, comparing them to the current political climate. Meanwhile, Sharma dismissed conspiracy claims, urging Gehlot to focus on his party's weakening influence, and criticized Congress for prioritizing power over national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)