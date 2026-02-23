Emergency Crews Restore Power in Zaporizhzhia Amid Attacks
Emergency crews have managed to restore power in most areas impacted by cuts following a major attack on energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, as reported by the Russia-installed governor. Efforts are ongoing to reconnect the remaining households. Additionally, a fire was reported in Luhansk due to a drone attack.
Emergency crews have successfully restored power to most areas affected by cuts in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, following a significant Ukrainian attack on energy infrastructure, according to Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russia-installed governor.
Balitsky announced on Telegram that power had been restored to all but 12,000 households in one district, with crews working diligently to complete the task.
In a related incident, a fire broke out in Luhansk's fuel reservoir, reportedly due to a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot, as reported by Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-installed leader in the region.
