Emergency crews have successfully restored power to most areas affected by cuts in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, following a significant Ukrainian attack on energy infrastructure, according to Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russia-installed governor.

Balitsky announced on Telegram that power had been restored to all but 12,000 households in one district, with crews working diligently to complete the task.

In a related incident, a fire broke out in Luhansk's fuel reservoir, reportedly due to a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot, as reported by Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-installed leader in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)