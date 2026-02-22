Maharashtra's Democracy at a Crossroads: Leaderless Opposition Raises Concerns
Maharashtra's legislature faces a historic session without Leaders of Opposition in both Houses, drawing criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The ruling coalition's reluctance to appoint LoPs, despite having past precedents, raises concerns over democratic checks and balances. The situation is further complicated by key defections within the opposition.
The Maharashtra legislature is entering uncharted territory as it begins a Budget Session without Leaders of Opposition (LoP) in both the assembly and council, a first in state history. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) criticizes this development, citing a threat to democratic norms and institutional checks and balances.
Prominent figures like Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut have condemned the move as undemocratic. The absence of a recognized opposition leader since the 2024 elections, due to parties failing to secure the 10% strength necessary for LoP status, exacerbates these tensions. Past precedence has seen single-digit parties holding the LoP post.
The resignation of Congress MLC Pradnya Satav to join the ruling BJP further thwarts opposition efforts, as noted by former Congress state president Nana Patole. Allegations of 'Operation Lotus' to induce defections persist amid Maharashtra's political landscape, casting a shadow on the democratic process.
