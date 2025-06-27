India-China Defense Talks Aim to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with China's Defence Minister, Admiral Don Jun, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation defense ministerial meeting in Qingdao. The discussions aimed at sustaining the positive trajectory in India-China relations while avoiding new complexities.

The meeting is part of efforts to mend ties following the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Last October's understanding was pivotal in this reset, and Singh stressed India's commitment to resolving differences diplomatically, expressing satisfaction over the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Singh also gifted Don Jun a Madhubani painting, representing wisdom and vitality. This gesture is symbolic of the cultural diplomacy at play, alongside diplomatic efforts to ensure steady bilateral progress, amid lingering tensions from past confrontations.

