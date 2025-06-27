Left Menu

Political Clash Over Annadurai's Legacy in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized Chief Minister MK Stalin, questioning the DMK's claim to C N Annadurai's legacy. This political conflict highlights the accusations against DMK's governance, contrasting AIADMK's commitment to Annadurai's ideals. The discourse focuses on the ideological lineage and upcoming 2026 elections in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 08:51 IST
AIADMK's top leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has launched a sharp critique against Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin, questioning the DMK's right to use the name of Dravidian icon C N Annadurai. Palaniswami accused Stalin of using government events for political speeches.

This dispute stems from Stalin's comments suggesting AIADMK has 'mortgaged' Annadurai's name. Palaniswami countered, recalling that AIADMK, founded by M G Ramachandran in 1972, remains dedicated to Annadurai's ideology, contrasting it with DMK's alleged 'family rule.'

Palaniswami promised to restore state prosperity and rights, lost under DMK rule, in the 2026 Assembly elections. Amidst the political tension, Stalin also accused right-wing factions of causing confusion in Tamil culture and politics, while defending the legacy of Periyar, Anna, and Karunanidhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

