Political Clash Over Annadurai's Legacy in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK's top leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has launched a sharp critique against Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin, questioning the DMK's right to use the name of Dravidian icon C N Annadurai. Palaniswami accused Stalin of using government events for political speeches.

This dispute stems from Stalin's comments suggesting AIADMK has 'mortgaged' Annadurai's name. Palaniswami countered, recalling that AIADMK, founded by M G Ramachandran in 1972, remains dedicated to Annadurai's ideology, contrasting it with DMK's alleged 'family rule.'

Palaniswami promised to restore state prosperity and rights, lost under DMK rule, in the 2026 Assembly elections. Amidst the political tension, Stalin also accused right-wing factions of causing confusion in Tamil culture and politics, while defending the legacy of Periyar, Anna, and Karunanidhi.

