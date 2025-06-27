Left Menu

BJP MP Dubey's Claims on Rajiv Gandhi's Sri Lankan Tamils Role Sparks Controversy

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleges former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi played a role in the Sri Lankan Tamil genocide through a letter to then-US President Ronald Reagan. Dubey accuses Congress of a 'slave mentality,' citing historical conversations and loans indicative of US dominance over India.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday ignited a political controversy by sharing a letter from former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to then-US President Ronald Reagan, alleging Gandhi's involvement in atrocities against Sri Lankan Tamils. By publicizing the letter dated February 8, 1988, Dubey questioned Congress's historical stance, stating, 'Is Rajiv Gandhi ji responsible for the Tamil genocide in Sri Lanka?'

The BJP MP argued the letter outlines how India and Sri Lanka carried out such atrocities and criticized why India, as a sovereign nation, would disclose such actions to the US. 'Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ji wrote this letter to the then US President in 1988, detailing India-Sri Lanka's actions under American pressure, which begs the question of sovereignty,' said Dubey in the post.

Further allegations by Dubey stated India acted as an 'American agent,' with Rajiv Gandhi's administration advising Russia on Afghanistan matters. He castigated past Congress administrations for what he termed a 'slave mentality,' pulling historical documents from as early as 1973 involving Indira Gandhi's era and loans from the US, suggesting they were compromising to American agendas.

