FTSE Soars Amid Global Optimism and Key Stock Gains

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices surged on Friday, driven by worldwide optimism regarding earnings, favorable trade policies, and lenient monetary policies. The gains propelled the FTSE 250 to a three-year high, closing up 1.1%, while the FTSE 100 also rose by 0.7%.

Global markets have been ascending due to reduced Middle East tensions, U.S.-China trade negotiations, and potential interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notably hit intraday records, buoyed by technology stocks and soft economic data suggesting further rate cuts.

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer encountered difficulties over proposed welfare cuts within his Labour Party. Meanwhile, JD Sports climbed significantly following Nike's favorable forecast, and Unilever made strategic plays in personal care, while the precious metals index declined amidst geopolitical stability.