PM Modi: India's Growth Sparks Global Optimism Amid New EU Trade Pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's optimistic economic trajectory, highlighting a new Free Trade Agreement with the EU as a milestone. As the Budget Session 2026 approaches, Modi praised India's reforms and predicted significant benefits from the trade deal for Indian manufacturers, portraying a confident, competitive, and productive nation.

PM Modi: India's Growth Sparks Global Optimism Amid New EU Trade Pact
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, underscored India's robust economic path, declaring the start of the quarter as 'very positive' and presenting a self-assured India as a global beacon. Speaking ahead of the 2026 Budget Session, Modi pointed out India's status as a focal point on the world stage.

He announced a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union, illustrating a vision of promising prospects for Indian youth and future directions. Modi expressed faith in Indian manufacturers seizing this opportunity to boost their competitiveness, marking a strategic step for a resilient India.

Modi reaffirmed the government's dedication to reform, highlighting human-centric decision-making and technological integration. As one-fourth of the 21st century concludes, the Prime Minister emphasized the consequential journey towards achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, lauding Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her role in upcoming budget presentations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

