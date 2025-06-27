Left Menu

Trump Halts Iran Sanctions Relief After Khamenei's Remarks

Donald Trump announced the cessation of efforts to lift sanctions on Iran following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's claims of triumph over the U.S. Trump revealed he was working on sanctions removal for Iran's recovery but stopped due to Khamenei's aggressive comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:59 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had halted efforts towards sanctions relief for Iran. This decision followed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's declaration that Iran had achieved a victory over the United States.

Trump indicated that he had been actively working on potential measures to remove sanctions, which he believed would offer Iran a chance for a rapid and thorough recovery.

However, he ceased these efforts abruptly after receiving what he described as a 'statement of anger, hatred, and disgust' from Khamenei.

(With inputs from agencies.)

