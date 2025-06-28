Left Menu

Language Policy Sparks Political Debate in Maharashtra

BJP MLA Pravin Darekar refutes claims by opposition parties that Hindi is becoming a compulsory subject in Maharashtra schools under the three-language policy. He accuses them of spreading misinformation and praises the decision, asserting its benefits for students. Darekar urges recognition of Modi's effort supporting Marathi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:24 IST
Language Policy Sparks Political Debate in Maharashtra
Pravin Darekar
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the rising controversy over language education in Maharashtra, BJP MLA Pravin Darekar has pushed back against accusations from opposition parties, asserting that Hindi is not being made a mandatory subject in state schools. Darekar insists that the opposition is misleading the public regarding the three-language policy outlined in the National Education Policy 2020.

Darekar highlighted that the National Education Policy 2020, reiterated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, does not mandate Hindi as compulsory. Instead, he argued that learning three languages from an early age would benefit students, better enabling them to compete at the national level. He criticized the opposition for politicizing an issue based on misinformation.

Beyond addressing language education, Darekar downplayed alleged conflicts within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the BJP and its allies, ensuring political unity. Opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, have accused the BJP of promoting a hidden agenda that prioritizes Hindi over regional languages like Marathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025