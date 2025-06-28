Language Policy Sparks Political Debate in Maharashtra
BJP MLA Pravin Darekar refutes claims by opposition parties that Hindi is becoming a compulsory subject in Maharashtra schools under the three-language policy. He accuses them of spreading misinformation and praises the decision, asserting its benefits for students. Darekar urges recognition of Modi's effort supporting Marathi.
Amid the rising controversy over language education in Maharashtra, BJP MLA Pravin Darekar has pushed back against accusations from opposition parties, asserting that Hindi is not being made a mandatory subject in state schools. Darekar insists that the opposition is misleading the public regarding the three-language policy outlined in the National Education Policy 2020.
Darekar highlighted that the National Education Policy 2020, reiterated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, does not mandate Hindi as compulsory. Instead, he argued that learning three languages from an early age would benefit students, better enabling them to compete at the national level. He criticized the opposition for politicizing an issue based on misinformation.
Beyond addressing language education, Darekar downplayed alleged conflicts within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the BJP and its allies, ensuring political unity. Opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, have accused the BJP of promoting a hidden agenda that prioritizes Hindi over regional languages like Marathi.
