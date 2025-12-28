Left Menu

Controversial Demolition Sparks Political Debate in Karnataka

The IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty condemned a government agency's demolition of houses in Bengaluru, claiming it affected all communities and was unrelated to events in Uttar Pradesh. Despite political tensions, he assured attractive rehabilitation packages. Meanwhile, political strategizing continues for the Kerala Assembly elections with the UDF focusing on seat-sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:24 IST
The recent demolition of houses in Bengaluru by a government agency has stirred political debate, with IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty asserting the incidents are not comparable to Uttar Pradesh's past events. According to Kunhalikutty, leaders in Karnataka have assured that people from all communities were affected.

Kunhalikutty emphasized that those displaced would receive attractive rehabilitation packages. He criticized opponents for using the situation for cheap political gains, pointing out that the Congress government in Karnataka aims to address the issue fairly.

As political tensions simmer, the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala is preparing strategically for the upcoming Assembly elections. Kunhalikutty mentioned seat-sharing discussions are yet to begin but confirmed they would conclude by early next year to finalize candidates for the March-April 2026 elections.

