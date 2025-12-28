Controversial Demolition Sparks Political Debate in Karnataka

The recent demolition of houses in Bengaluru by a government agency has stirred political debate, with IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty asserting the incidents are not comparable to Uttar Pradesh's past events. According to Kunhalikutty, leaders in Karnataka have assured that people from all communities were affected.

Kunhalikutty emphasized that those displaced would receive attractive rehabilitation packages. He criticized opponents for using the situation for cheap political gains, pointing out that the Congress government in Karnataka aims to address the issue fairly.

As political tensions simmer, the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala is preparing strategically for the upcoming Assembly elections. Kunhalikutty mentioned seat-sharing discussions are yet to begin but confirmed they would conclude by early next year to finalize candidates for the March-April 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)