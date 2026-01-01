Left Menu

Survey Finds Strong Public Confidence in Indian Elections Amid Political Debate

A study by Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority reveals high confidence in Indian elections being free and fair, despite political disputes. The survey, involving 5,100 respondents, noted trust in EVMs and highlighted concerns over money's influence and inducements in elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:30 IST
A recent study conducted by the Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority (KMEA) reveals robust confidence among voters regarding the freedom and fairness of elections in India, especially amidst ongoing political debates. The survey, which covered all four administrative divisions of Karnataka, found that a significant majority believes in the accuracy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

With the participation of 5,100 respondents from 102 assembly constituencies, the study also addresses concerns within the political landscape as Congress campaigns against alleged 'vote theft.' Amid these political tensions, the findings show that, despite some divisions expressing minimal disagreement, trust in the election process remains high across the state.

The report also surveys gender perspectives on the voting process and highlights issues surrounding monetary influence and voter inducements. While a notable portion of respondents discusses these challenges, the study underscores the general sentiment of trust and integrity in the electoral framework.

