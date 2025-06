In a significant diplomatic gesture, Poland's outgoing President Andrzej Duda made a visit to Ukraine on Saturday, imploring patience from Kyiv as his nationalist successor, Karol Nawrocki, prepares to assume office.

President-elect Nawrocki has pledged ongoing support for Ukraine's defenses against Russian aggression, yet has indicated a potential shift by opposing Kyiv's membership in Western alliances such as NATO. 'Please be patient,' Duda insisted during a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The visit symbolizes Duda's final act of solidarity with Ukraine, a country that has heavily relied on Polish support amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. Poland has accommodated over 1 million Ukrainian refugees and provided crucial humanitarian and military aid since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

