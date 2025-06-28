Strengthening Ties: India and Madagascar Boost Defence Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, held a bilateral meeting with Madagascar's Minister of Armed Forces, Lt Gen Sahivelo Lala Monja Delphin. The discussions focused on strengthening defence cooperation, with a particular emphasis on maritime security and capacity building.

The visit, which took place from June 25-27, underlined India's commitment to fortifying ties with Madagascar, a key Indian Ocean Region partner. During his trip, Seth represented India at the 65th Independence Day anniversary of Madagascar and the creation of Malagasy Armed Forces.

Seth conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and highlighted the progress in India under Modi's leadership. The visit was marked by India's reassurance of its support in Madagascar's development aligned with the MAHASAGAR initiative.