AI-Driven Capacity Building Marks Shift from “Rule to Role” in Governance: Dr Jitendra Singh

Emphasising that capacity building in government must be a continuous, role-oriented process, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh today said that India’s evolving institutional framework for civil service training is rooted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of preparing government officials for dynamic, real-world responsibilities rather than static, rule-bound roles.

The Minister was speaking at the conference “AI for Capacity Building: Transforming Governance”, organised by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and Karmayogi Bharat, in partnership with the India AI Mission.

From Rule-Based Administration to Role-Oriented Governance

Dr Jitendra Singh said governance today can no longer operate in silos or rely solely on procedural compliance. Highlighting the iGOT Karmayogi platform, he described it as a transformational shift from a “rule to role” mindset—enabling civil servants to approach assignments with greater clarity, accountability, adaptability, and outcome orientation.

“Traditional systems helped officers qualify for service, but they did not always prepare them for the complex, multi-sectoral responsibilities they take on during their careers,” the Minister said.

He noted that Mission Karmayogi has steadily expanded from its initial focus on civil servants to now cover officials across ministries, departments, and levels of government. The initiative has also been extended to new recruits through Mission Karmayogi Prarambh, which is being offered alongside appointment letters at Rozgar Melas, ensuring that officers are exposed to governance realities from the very start of their careers.

AI as an Enabler in Public Sector Learning

Highlighting the integration of Artificial Intelligence into the capacity-building ecosystem, Dr Jitendra Singh said that under the leadership of Smt Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, the iGOT platform has adopted advanced AI-driven tools such as AI Saarthi, AI Tutor, and AI-based Capacity Building Plans.

These tools enable personalised learning pathways, faster planning, competency mapping, and improved delivery across ministries and departments. The Minister stressed that AI must function as an enabler rather than a replacement, working in a hybrid model with human intelligence to strengthen governance outcomes.

Launch of “Karmayogi Classroom”

A major highlight of the event was the launch of “Karmayogi Classroom”, a new AI-enabled learning feature on the iGOT Karmayogi platform. The initiative is designed to deliver contextual, interactive, and personalised learning experiences for civil servants, aligning training directly with their functional roles and responsibilities.

The programme also featured live demonstrations and thought leadership sessions by leading AI ecosystem partners, showcasing AI tutors, AI-driven capacity building plans, competency assessment tools, and indigenous AI solutions tailored specifically for public administration.

iGOT Karmayogi: A Digital Backbone for Governance Reform

Setting the context, Smt Chhavi Bhardwaj, CEO, Karmayogi Bharat, said iGOT has emerged as the foundational digital infrastructure for public sector capacity building, currently serving over 1.5 crore learners and recording more than 6.7 crore course completions.

Smt Rachna Shah, Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), underlined that AI has the potential to significantly enhance transparent, responsive, and citizen-centric governance, while emphasising the need for ethical safeguards, inclusivity, and responsible AI deployment.

A Call to Action for Early Adopters and AI Innovators

As India accelerates its push toward future-ready governance, the event marked a clear invitation to ministries, state governments, training institutions, academia, and AI startups to actively engage with the iGOT Karmayogi ecosystem.

Early adopters are encouraged to co-create AI-driven learning modules, deploy role-based training frameworks, and integrate indigenous AI tools that can scale across government systems.

Concluding his remarks, Dr Jitendra Singh said that learning must remain a constant in governance as administrative challenges, citizen expectations, and technologies continue to evolve. “Artificial intelligence is a powerful means, not an end in itself. It must always be guided by human judgement, ethics, and responsibility,” he said, adding that a hybrid AI–human intelligence model will be critical to building a responsive, agile, and effective public administration.