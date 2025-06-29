Left Menu

Elon Musk Slams Trump's Tax Bill, Warns of Economic Fallout

Elon Musk criticized US President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill, calling it harmful to job creation and future industries. His comments came as Republican senators sought to pass the bill. The conflict revives previous tensions between Musk and Trump's administration and raises questions about future political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2025 06:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 06:12 IST
Elon Musk Slams Trump's Tax Bill, Warns of Economic Fallout
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk has publicly condemned President Donald Trump's ambitious tax and spending cuts bill, arguing that it jeopardizes millions of jobs and hampers emerging industries. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to social media to express his concerns as Republican senators prepared for an important vote on the legislation.

Musk described the Senate's draft bill as a 'political suicide' for the Republican Party and criticized its provision as detrimental to America's economic future. This is not the first time Musk has clashed with the current administration, having previously labeled the bill as 'pork-filled' and an 'abomination.'

Despite his waning political clout, Musk's financial backing remains significant, as he has invested heavily in Trump's 2024 campaign. It is yet to be seen how this recent verbal skirmish will affect his relationship with the White House, which has yet to issue a statement.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025