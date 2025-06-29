Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Leads Rally to 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the ruling NDA in Bihar, promising to repeal the Waqf Act if a new government comes to power. He addressed a 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' rally in Patna, urging opposition and citizens to resist efforts undermining democracy ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Updated: 29-06-2025 17:26 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  India
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent RJD leader, vehemently criticized the ruling NDA in Bihar on Sunday, declaring that a new government led by the Mahagathbandhan would repeal the controversial Waqf Act. Addressing a 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' rally at Gandhi Maidan, Yadav emphasized his party's commitment to opposing this legislation.

The rally drew significant attention from various political parties, with attendees wearing black bands as a protest symbol. Yadav, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, assured that the RJD, under the guidance of Lalu Prasad, will fight the legislation both in Parliament and the courts.

Yadav warned about potential biases from the Election Commission and rallied his Muslim brethren to be vigilant. Senior Congress figures like Salman Khurshid and MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Syed Nasir Hussain attended, highlighting the event's importance for safeguarding India's pluralistic character.

