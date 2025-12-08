Left Menu

Khaleda Zia's London Airlift for Treatment Faces New Hurdle

Plans for Khaleda Zia's medical evacuation to London hit another snag as the German air ambulance company withdrew its approved landing slot in Dhaka, delaying her departure. Arranged by Qatar, the flight was meant to conduct the third attempt for her advanced treatment abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:55 IST
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a fresh twist to ongoing logistical challenges, efforts to transport Bangladesh's ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia to London for advanced medical treatment have faced another setback. On Monday, the German air ambulance service contracted for the mission withdrew its approved landing slot in Dhaka, according to aviation officials.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) had previously granted the aircraft, arranged by the Qatar government, permission to land at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. However, FAI Aviation Group, the German operator, requested to cancel the landing arrangement, as reported by bdnews24.com.

The mission marks the third postponement for Zia, who has been hospitalized in Dhaka since late November. Furthermore, the air ambulance had seen initial delays due to technical issues. Zia, facing multiple health issues, awaits relocation to London where her son and BNP acting chief, Tarique Rahman, resides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

