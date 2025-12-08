Khaleda Zia's London Airlift for Treatment Faces New Hurdle

In a fresh twist to ongoing logistical challenges, efforts to transport Bangladesh's ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia to London for advanced medical treatment have faced another setback. On Monday, the German air ambulance service contracted for the mission withdrew its approved landing slot in Dhaka, according to aviation officials.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) had previously granted the aircraft, arranged by the Qatar government, permission to land at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. However, FAI Aviation Group, the German operator, requested to cancel the landing arrangement, as reported by bdnews24.com.

The mission marks the third postponement for Zia, who has been hospitalized in Dhaka since late November. Furthermore, the air ambulance had seen initial delays due to technical issues. Zia, facing multiple health issues, awaits relocation to London where her son and BNP acting chief, Tarique Rahman, resides.

