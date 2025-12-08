Left Menu

Golden Globes: 'One Battle After Another' Takes Center Stage

The dark comedy 'One Battle After Another,' led by Leonardo DiCaprio, leads the Golden Globe nominations with nine, followed by 'Sentimental Value' and 'Sinners.' The awards will feature new categories like podcasts, with winners announced at a January ceremony hosted by Nikki Glaser.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:55 IST
Golden Globes: 'One Battle After Another' Takes Center Stage

Leonardo DiCaprio's dark comedy 'One Battle After Another' emerged as a frontrunner in the Golden Globe nominations, securing an impressive nine nods on Monday.

It outpaces Norwegian family drama 'Sentimental Value' with eight nominations, and the supernatural horror film 'Sinners,' which garnered seven.

The much-anticipated awards, including acting nods for DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, and Jessie Buckley, will be decided by over 300 entertainment journalists, with winners revealed at a glitzy January 11 ceremony hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser in Beverly Hills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025