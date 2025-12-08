Golden Globes: 'One Battle After Another' Takes Center Stage

Leonardo DiCaprio's dark comedy 'One Battle After Another' emerged as a frontrunner in the Golden Globe nominations, securing an impressive nine nods on Monday.

It outpaces Norwegian family drama 'Sentimental Value' with eight nominations, and the supernatural horror film 'Sinners,' which garnered seven.

The much-anticipated awards, including acting nods for DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, and Jessie Buckley, will be decided by over 300 entertainment journalists, with winners revealed at a glitzy January 11 ceremony hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser in Beverly Hills.

