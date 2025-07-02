BJP leader Ashoka defends rail fare hike, slams CM Siddaramaiah for criticism

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Wednesday hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for criticising the Modi-led Centre over the recent railway fare hike.

The Railway Ministry had issued a circular on June 30 announcing a fare hike of 1 paisa per kilometre for non-AC classes and 2 paise per kilometre for all AC classes in mail and express trains, effective July 1. Following this, Siddaramaiah demanded an immediate rollback.

Ashoka defended the Centre's move, claiming that the 'Vikas Express' (BJP) is building new tracks, electrifying routes, and enhancing safety for millions. In contrast, he alleged, Siddaramaiah's government remains stuck at the ''platform of blame games''.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', Ashoka accused Siddaramaiah of ''hollow concern'' for the common man.

''When your @INCKarnataka government hiked milk prices, it was called 'pro-farmer'. When you raised petrol, diesel, property tax, stamp duty, liquor prices, and bus fares, it was branded 'progressive revenue policy.' But now, when Indian Railways makes a nominal fare correction of just 1 to 3 paise per km, it suddenly becomes 'anti-poor'?'' Ashoka claimed. Defending the Centre's move, he pointed out that a 1 paisa per km hike means Re 1 extra for a 100 km journey, while the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) fare hikes under the Congress government added Rs 10–30 even for short distances.

Ashoka further alleged that milk prices have gone up by Rs 9 per litre, petrol by Rs 3 per litre, and diesel by Rs 5.50 per litre since the Congress government came to power in May 2023.

''In the same period, the NDA government at the Centre increased excise duty on both fuels only once, by Rs 2 in April 2025, but this had zero impact on retail prices as oil companies absorbed the hike. Meanwhile, your government increased stamp duty, property tax, and other levies to fill its treasury,'' he added.

Ashoka, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, slammed the Chief Minister for his ''selective outrage'' and ''hypocrisy''.

''Let's not pretend your tears are for the poor—they're for your lost narrative. Your outrage is nothing but an express train of hypocrisy. People can clearly see the difference between nation-building and blame games,'' he alleged.

In another post, Ashoka accused the Congress government of exploiting farmers in the name of development.

Sharing a media report titled ''Devanahalli: Landlords became farm labourers after losing their land to projects'', he alleged, ''From proud landlords to daily wage labourers—this is the tragedy inflicted on our annadaatas by the real estate mafia masquerading as a government.'' The BJP leader claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar are running a ''land racket'', selling fertile agricultural land to private cronies and destroying the livelihoods of farmers.

''And Rahul Gandhi? He lectures the nation on justice and equity while turning a blind eye to his own party's loot in Karnataka. His silence is not ignorance—it is complicity,'' Ashoka alleged.

''Land is life for farmers, and this Congress government is destroying it with ruthless arrogance. This is not development—it's a land grab in broad daylight,'' he added.

