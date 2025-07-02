Left Menu

Bihar BJP unit passes resolution criticising anti-Waqf stance of opposition

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:43 IST
BJP's Bihar unit on Wednesday passed a resolution criticising the ''appeasement politics'' of Mahagathbandhan helmed by Lalu Prasad's RJD, which has been opposing the Waqf Act.

At the state executive meeting here, held in the presence of Defence Minister and former national president Rajnath Singh, the party passed a two-page political resolution, besides a 'Vijay Sankalp Prastav' that declared ''Lalu (Prasad) and his allies cannot defeat us'' in Assembly polls due later this year.

The political resolution, which dwelt at length on ''11 years of Modi government'', also said ''we oppose the appeasement politics of Lalu Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan.'' The resolution slammed the RJD supremo's son, Tejashwi Yadav, and Congress leaders Kanhaiya Kumar and Imran Pratapgarhi, who had attended a mammoth rally held here a couple of days ago in protest against the Waqf Act.

''These leaders spoke of throwing the Waqf Act into the dustbin. The legislation has been passed by Parliament, and their stance is anti-Constitution. Their stand is in line with the politics of appeasement, much to the detriment of Pasmandas, who have been victims of oppression for centuries'', the resolution said.

It added, ''The BJP will never compromise on the welfare of any section of society. The Waqf Amendment Act was an important step in the direction of social reforms taking place in the country. Its benefits will be reaped by generations to come. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same''.

The resolution also touched upon the Emergency imposed 50 years ago, and alleged that the ''lives of many generations were wasted behind (Indira Gandhi's) slogan 'Garibi Hatao'. It was under Modi that 27 crore people have been able to overcome poverty''.

The resolution also lauded Rajnath Singh for ''giving a strong message to China, while on its soil, against double standards towards terror, by refusing to sign the joint statement at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Minister's meeting''.

The 'Vijay Sankalp Prastav' focused on economic growth in Bihar under NDA rule, besides pointing out the Centre's nod for caste census, which had been an emotive issue in the state that was at the forefront of the Mandal churn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

