Akhilesh Yadav to inaugurate new house, office in Azamgarh on Thursday

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to inaugurate a new residence and office complex in Azamgarh on Thursday, signalling a strategic shift in the party's eastern Uttar Pradesh operations ahead of the 2027 state elections.

At present, all the 10 assembly seats in Azamgarh district and both the Lok Sabha seats are occupied by the SP. Due to its political dominance in the entire district, the SP is engaged in strengthening its base in the entire Purvanchal.

Yadav, the former UP chief minister, served as Azamgarh Lok Sabha MP from 2019 to 2024. His father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav held the seat from 2014 while his cousin Dharmendra Yadav holds the constituency at present.

According to party officials, the under-construction site, spread over 68 biswa (or 82,960 sq ft) in Anwarganj along the Azamgarh-Faizabad highway, will serve as a second base for Yadav in addition to his native Saifai in Etawah.

The complex will also include a training centre for party workers, for which a foundation stone will be laid during his visit.

SP national general secretary and MLC Balram Yadav said, ''Tomorrow, Akhilesh Yadav will perform the housewarming of his new residence and office in Azamgarh. This will become a hub for training and political direction. The people of Uttar Pradesh are tired of the BJP's policies and they want change.'' Preparations for Yadav's visit are in full swing, with SP's 10 MLAs, two MPs, MLCs and local leaders overseeing the arrangements.

SP MP from Azamgarh Dharmendra Yadav said, ''The preparations being made show that tomorrow's welcome will be historic.'' Former minister Durga Prasad Yadav said people are disillusioned with the BJP and predict the SP's return to power in 2027.

MLC Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali, said the party remains strong in Azamgarh and throughout Purvanchal.

District party chief Hawaldar Yadav and SP's media in-charge Vivek Singh confirmed that the facility will become the centre of political planning for the region. The premises are being decorated with party banners ahead of the inaugural event.

