Hungary to provide subsidized loans for first-time home buyers, PM says

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:36 IST
  • Hungary

Hungary is going to provide subsidized loans with 3% interest rate for all first-time home buyers, regardless of where they are buying property, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday after a government meeting.

Orban said that the loan could be used for both houses and apartments but did not provide any more details of the scheme.

