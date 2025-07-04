Trump says he will meet with Iran if necessary

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran wants to speak to the U.S., and that he would meet with representatives of the country "if necessary."

"Iran does want to speak, and I think they'd like to speak to me, and it's time that they do," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews while on his way to a rally in Iowa.

"We're not looking to hurt them. We're looking to let them be a country again."

