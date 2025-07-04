Left Menu

Upcoming Bihar assembly session to be last for ruling NDA: Mahila Cong chief

The Mahila Congress on Friday claimed that the upcoming Bihar assembly session will be the last for the ruling NDA, as the INDIA bloc was set to return to power after the polls due later this year.The averment came from All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, who briefly spoke to journalists at the airport here, upon her arrival in the state capital.The NDA is going to face its last assembly session as the ruling coalition.

The Mahila Congress on Friday claimed that the upcoming Bihar assembly session will be the last for the ruling NDA, as the INDIA bloc was set to ''return to power'' after the polls due later this year.

The averment came from All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, who briefly spoke to journalists at the airport here, upon her arrival in the state capital.

''The NDA is going to face its last assembly session (as the ruling coalition). The INDIA bloc is all set for a return to power in Bihar,'' Lamba asserted.

The monsoon session of the bicameral legislature is slated between July 21 and July 25. The tenure of the current assembly ends in November.

"The government has failed miserably on the law and order front. Its track record has been particularly dismal when it comes to crimes against women. We all remember the recent sexual assault on a minor Dalit girl who succumbed to injuries days later for want of medical help," Lamba added.

