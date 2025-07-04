Left Menu

AAP govt likely to hold two-day special session of Punjab Assembly from July 10

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:19 IST
AAP govt likely to hold two-day special session of Punjab Assembly from July 10
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is likely to convene a two-day special session of the Punjab Assembly from July 10, sources said on Friday.

Though there is no official word on which issue the session is being called, there are indications that the Bhagwant Mann government is planning to hold a discussion in the House on the drug menace issue.

The Punjab Cabinet will hold its meeting on July 7 in which an approval to call the session is likely to be given, said sources.

The state government had last called the one-day special session on May 5 over the issue of water sharing.

The Punjab Assembly had during the session unanimously passed a resolution, stating that not even a single drop of water would be given from the state's share to Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025