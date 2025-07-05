Left Menu

Dalai Lama says he hopes to live for another 40 years

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 10:35 IST
Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

The elderly Dalai Lama on Saturday said that he hopes to live for another 40 years until he is about 130 years old, days after he sought to allay speculation over his succession by saying he would reincarnate upon his death.

The Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader was speaking during a ceremony organised by his followers to offer prayers for his long life, ahead of his 90th birthday on Sunday. The Dalai Lama previously told Reuters in December he might live to 110.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

