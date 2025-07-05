Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Unite: A Political Family Reunion in Mumbai

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's joint rally in Mumbai was seen as a 'family reunion' and a political maneuver to regain ground before civic polls. While they showcased unity, BJP leaders dismissed the event as a desperate move, highlighting Uddhav's inconsistent stance on the Marathi language.

Updated: 05-07-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:18 IST
In a significant political development in Mumbai, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray came together for a joint rally titled 'Awaj Marathicha', marking a public show of unity following their past disagreements. The event was staged to celebrate the reversal of government policies on language education in schools.

While the Thackeray cousins emphasized their alliance, BJP leaders criticized the rally as a politically motivated 'family reunion'. They accused the Thackerays of attempting to reclaim influence ahead of the municipal elections, citing Uddhav's fluctuating positions on language issues as evidence of political doublespeak.

Despite the BJP's denouncement of the rally, some party officials expressed hope that the Thackerays' union might foster political stability. However, they cautioned against using divisive rhetoric based on language or caste in such gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

