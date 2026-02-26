Left Menu

Jharkhand Civic Polls Countdown: A Tight Race Amidst Rigorous Security

Vote counting for 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand is set for Friday, with results expected within hours. Over 63% of 43 lakh voters participated on February 23. Elections targeted mayoral, chairperson, and ward councillor positions. Security has been heightened at counting centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:43 IST
Vote counting for the civic polls in 48 urban local bodies across Jharkhand is scheduled to take place on Friday under stringent security measures, according to officials. The counting, starting at 8 am, is anticipated to show results after approximately two hours.

Held on February 23, the elections saw participation from over 63% of the total 43 lakh voters. The process involves segregating white and pink ballot papers used for electing ward councillors and mayors/chairpersons respectively. State Election Commission Secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad noted that except for Dhanbad, where counting may extend to Saturday, results for 47 ULBs should be concluded by Friday.

The elections covered positions for mayor and chairperson in 48 ULBs and councillor roles in 1,042 out of 1,087 wards across various municipal bodies. Notably, 41 councillors were elected unopposed, and certain wards remained vacant. Out of the hundreds of candidates in the fray, many are women, underlining a competitive election environment, despite the absence of political party symbols on ballots.

