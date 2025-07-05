Tejashwi Yadav's Pledge: Battle for Bihar's Ballots

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the ruling NDA in Bihar, accusing them of conspiring to disenfranchise the poor in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking at the RJD's 28th foundation day, he alleged bias in media coverage and criticized the government's expenditure on BJP-led rallies.

He further expressed concerns over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's political future, calling on RJD workers to intensify their efforts in the lead-up to the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)