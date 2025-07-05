Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Pledge: Battle for Bihar's Ballots

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav vowed to challenge the NDA in Bihar, alleging electoral conspiracies against the poor. He criticized media bias and government misuse of funds at party rallies, and raised concerns over CM Nitish Kumar's future in alliance politics. Yadav rallied RJD workers for electoral efforts.

Patna | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:53 IST
Tejashwi Yadav's Pledge: Battle for Bihar's Ballots
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the ruling NDA in Bihar, accusing them of conspiring to disenfranchise the poor in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking at the RJD's 28th foundation day, he alleged bias in media coverage and criticized the government's expenditure on BJP-led rallies.

He further expressed concerns over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's political future, calling on RJD workers to intensify their efforts in the lead-up to the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

