Escalating Violence in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israeli airstrikes claimed 14 lives in Gaza, while separate incidents killed 10 Palestinians seeking food. Two American aid workers were injured in an attack, as US-led ceasefire efforts continue. Hamas responded positively to a US truce proposal, pushing for troop withdrawal and an end to hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of 14 individuals, according to Gaza hospital officials. In separate incidents, 10 Palestinians were killed while searching for food amid the ongoing conflict.

Two American aid workers with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) suffered injuries after an attack at a food distribution site in southern Gaza. The GHF accused Hamas of the attack, although no evidence was provided. Meanwhile, US-led efforts for a ceasefire in the 21-month conflict appear to gain traction.

Hamas indicated a positive stance towards a US-proposed 60-day truce but emphasized the need for further discussions on implementation, seeking the withdrawal of Israeli forces. President Donald Trump is slated to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the ceasefire deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

