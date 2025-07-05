Left Menu

Nagarik Unmukti Party Withdraws Support from Nepal's Oli Government

The Nagarik Unmukti Party (NUP), a key Madhesi party in Nepal, has withdrawn its support from the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government. Despite this move, the coalition's stability remains intact. The decision was made at a parliamentary party meeting and will soon be formalized with notifications to the Prime Minister and the Speaker.

Updated: 05-07-2025 22:29 IST
  Nepal

The Nagarik Unmukti Party (NUP) has announced its decision to withdraw support from the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government in Nepal. The announcement was made by the party's chairperson, Ranjita Shrestha, during a media briefing on Saturday.

Though the NUP holds four seats in Parliament, its exit from the government is not expected to destabilize the existing coalition. The move follows a parliamentary party meeting where the decision to shift to the opposition benches was finalized.

Arun Kumar Chaudhary, NUP's Minister of State for Tourism, Culture, and Civil Aviation, will tender his resignation to the Prime Minister this Sunday. The party's notification will be sent to both the Prime Minister and Parliament Speaker shortly. Previously, the Janata Samajwadi Party had also withdrawn its support from the government.

