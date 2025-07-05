Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit to Argentina: A New Era of Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Argentine hero General José de San Martín in Buenos Aires, before meeting President Javier Milei. They discussed expanding India-Argentina trade and cooperation in defense, security, energy, and minerals. It's the first Indian prime ministerial visit to Argentina in 57 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a historic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Argentine national hero General José de San Martín in Buenos Aires, a move aimed at strengthening ties between India and Argentina. The wreath-laying ceremony underscored shared values of courage and leadership.

Following this, Modi was formally received by Argentine President Javier Milei at Casa Rosada, where they engaged in discussions to diversify India-Argentina trade, emphasizing strategic cooperation in defense, security, and energy sectors. This visit marks a significant phase in bilateral relations between the two nations.

Modi's visit to Argentina is notable as it's the first at the prime ministerial level from India in 57 years, and it follows his visit to Trinidad and Tobago. His itinerary also includes attending the BRICS Summit in Brazil and a subsequent visit to Namibia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

