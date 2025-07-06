Left Menu

Arrest in Uribe Attack Case: Unraveling the Plot Behind a Diplomatic Scandal

The Colombian police have arrested Elder Jose Arteaga, aka El Costeno, for orchestrating a gun attack on Senator Miguel Uribe. Arteaga faces charges of multiple crimes, including using a minor for criminal activities. Global assistance is aiding an ongoing investigation to uncover the masterminds of this political attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:25 IST
Arrest in Uribe Attack Case: Unraveling the Plot Behind a Diplomatic Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Colombian police have arrested Elder Jose Arteaga, widely known as El Costeno, in connection with last month's gun attack on Senator Miguel Uribe, a potential presidential candidate. The arrest marks the fifth apprehension in the high-profile case.

Arteaga, now detained, stands accused of orchestrating the violent assault in Bogota. Police allege he played a key role in organizing and coordinating the attack, which involved handing a firearm to a 15-year-old who allegedly shot Uribe. In a press meeting, National Police Director Carlos Fernando Triana emphasized the ongoing efforts to identify the intellectual authors behind this criminal act.

Footage circulated online shows the dramatic arrest of Arteaga by armed officers during a raid in a western Bogota neighborhood. Authorities are pursuing numerous theories concerning the masterminds of the attack, while international assistance, including efforts from the United States, United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirates, supports the investigation. A reward exceeding 3 billion pesos is offered for information leading to further arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025