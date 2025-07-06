Arrest in Uribe Attack Case: Unraveling the Plot Behind a Diplomatic Scandal

In a significant development, Colombian police have arrested Elder Jose Arteaga, widely known as El Costeno, in connection with last month's gun attack on Senator Miguel Uribe, a potential presidential candidate. The arrest marks the fifth apprehension in the high-profile case.

Arteaga, now detained, stands accused of orchestrating the violent assault in Bogota. Police allege he played a key role in organizing and coordinating the attack, which involved handing a firearm to a 15-year-old who allegedly shot Uribe. In a press meeting, National Police Director Carlos Fernando Triana emphasized the ongoing efforts to identify the intellectual authors behind this criminal act.

Footage circulated online shows the dramatic arrest of Arteaga by armed officers during a raid in a western Bogota neighborhood. Authorities are pursuing numerous theories concerning the masterminds of the attack, while international assistance, including efforts from the United States, United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirates, supports the investigation. A reward exceeding 3 billion pesos is offered for information leading to further arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)