Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Debates in Bihar and Bengal

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari advocates for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, following its implementation in Bihar. The Election Commission aims to remove ineligible names and include all eligible voters. Adhikari demands scrutiny of illegal immigrants using fake IDs in Bengal's voter lists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 14:00 IST
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political development, Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent BJP leader and opposition figure in the West Bengal assembly, has lauded the Election Commission of India's initiative for a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, emphasizing the need for similar actions in West Bengal.

The exercise aims to refine the electoral lists by removing ineligible entries, including those of illegal immigrants who have used counterfeit identification, such as Aadhaar cards, to secure their names on the voter lists. Adhikari pointed out the infiltration of fake entries, particularly focusing on immigrants from Bangladesh, in Bengal's rolls.

Amid the ongoing electoral preparations, the Election Commission revealed that a significant portion of Bihar's voters have been engaged in the revision process. Calls for similar measures in West Bengal have drawn criticism from opponents, especially as multiple states, including Assam and Kerala, gear up for upcoming polls.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

