Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Debates in Bihar and Bengal

In a recent political development, Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent BJP leader and opposition figure in the West Bengal assembly, has lauded the Election Commission of India's initiative for a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, emphasizing the need for similar actions in West Bengal.

The exercise aims to refine the electoral lists by removing ineligible entries, including those of illegal immigrants who have used counterfeit identification, such as Aadhaar cards, to secure their names on the voter lists. Adhikari pointed out the infiltration of fake entries, particularly focusing on immigrants from Bangladesh, in Bengal's rolls.

Amid the ongoing electoral preparations, the Election Commission revealed that a significant portion of Bihar's voters have been engaged in the revision process. Calls for similar measures in West Bengal have drawn criticism from opponents, especially as multiple states, including Assam and Kerala, gear up for upcoming polls.