Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy in Bihar

The Election Commission (EC) clarified that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar is proceeding according to official orders, countering widespread social media claims about procedural changes.

The EC's statement follows online posts suggesting a shift in the revision process, which the Bihar chief electoral officer (CEO) rebuffed as misinformation. According to the CEO, the revision is implemented as directed in the Commission's June 2025 notification, ensuring existing voters are listed upon receipt of their enumeration forms.

Despite opposition concerns labeling this exercise as a citizenship test, the EC reassures voters of their ability to submit necessary documents post-initial form submission. Notably, INDIA bloc parties plan protests, raising this issue amid a nationwide strike on July 9.

