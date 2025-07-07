Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel discussed enhancing ties across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and digital infrastructure during a meeting at the 17th BRICS Summit. They emphasized cooperation on health, pandemics, and climate change, focusing on issues affecting the global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 07-07-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 05:41 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez met to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral collaboration in various sectors. Their discussion took place on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit.

The talks encompassed a range of sectors including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and digital public infrastructure, according to an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Both leaders shared insights on enhancing cooperation in Ayurveda, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), disaster management, and capacity building.

They also addressed global concerns in health, pandemics, and climate change while recognizing the cooperation between India and Cuba in multilateral forums. The meeting highlighted their commitment to addressing issues pertinent to the global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025