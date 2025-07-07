Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez met to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral collaboration in various sectors. Their discussion took place on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit.

The talks encompassed a range of sectors including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and digital public infrastructure, according to an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Both leaders shared insights on enhancing cooperation in Ayurveda, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), disaster management, and capacity building.

They also addressed global concerns in health, pandemics, and climate change while recognizing the cooperation between India and Cuba in multilateral forums. The meeting highlighted their commitment to addressing issues pertinent to the global South.

