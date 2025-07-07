Punjab's Educational Renaissance: Kejriwal Applauds Teachers for NAS 2024 Triumph

In a significant achievement, Punjab has topped the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2024 rankings, a feat attributed by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the commitment of government school teachers and principals. Speaking at a state-level celebration in Sangrur, Kejriwal declared that this marks just the beginning of Punjab's transformation journey. The state's strategic focus is on eradicating drug abuse, providing world-class education to every child, and ensuring employment for the youth.

The AAP Chief criticized previous governments for failing to create a conducive environment for educational excellence. In contrast, he praised his government's efforts that allowed educators in Punjab to perform 'miracles', catapulting the state to a national leader in education. Kejriwal highlighted the newfound confidence among government school students and pointed to visible progress in battling drug issues.

During his address, Kejriwal underscored the unprecedented direct interaction between teachers and top government officials, a practice he noted was absent in Congress, BJP, or Akali Dal governments before 2022. Recalling the scenario before AAP's electoral victory, he described teachers protesting on water towers out of desperation. He noted that the same educators who once protested are now engaged in dialogue with the Chief Minister, marking a significant transformation.

Kejriwal celebrated Punjab's leap from 29th place in 2017 to the top position in NAS 2024, crediting teachers and principals for this success. He acknowledged the supportive role of the new Punjab government in improving infrastructure, sending teachers for advanced training, and showing a serious commitment to education.

Reflecting on past stigmas against government school teachers, Kejriwal recalled how educators were once unjustly perceived as unproductive. He stressed that it was not the teachers but the previous exploitative systems that were at fault. Now, with the foundational support of the AAP government, these same instructors are achieving remarkable results, a narrative echoed by his governance achievements in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)